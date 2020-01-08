Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Ottawa shooting leaves 'many injuries,' police say
by The Canadian Press and News Staff
Posted Jan 8, 2020 8:10 am EST
Last Updated Jan 8, 2020 at 8:20 am EST
Ottawa police close Gilmour Street after a shooting in Centretown, Jan. 8, 2020. NEWS 1130/Chris Kurys
OTTAWA – Police in Ottawa say “many injuries” have been reported after a shooting in the central part of the city.
They say they are responding to the incident on Gilmour Street, which is located in the city’s Centretown neighbourhood.
Ottawa paramedics say three people suffered serious injuries.
In a tweet, police say a co-ordinated response is underway.
They are urging people to avoid the area.
Police are responding to a shooting in the 400 block of Gilmour Street. Many injuries reported. A coordinated response is underway. Please avoid the area. Updates to follow. #ottnewshttps://t.co/rC9O7qGLAB