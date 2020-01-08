Loading articles...

Ottawa shooting leaves 'many injuries,' police say

Last Updated Jan 8, 2020 at 8:20 am EST

Ottawa police close Gilmour Street after a shooting in Centretown, Jan. 8, 2020. NEWS 1130/Chris Kurys

OTTAWA – Police in Ottawa say “many injuries” have been reported after a shooting in the central part of the city.

They say they are responding to the incident on Gilmour Street, which is located in the city’s Centretown neighbourhood.

Ottawa paramedics say three people suffered serious injuries.

In a tweet, police say a co-ordinated response is underway.

They are urging people to avoid the area.

