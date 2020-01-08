Ontario's Catholic teachers to start job action on Monday

Ontario’s English Catholic teachers say they will be starting an administrative job action on Monday.

Their announcement comes the same day as high school teachers stage a one-day strike in select boards across the province, the latest in a series of rotating strikes.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) said they have bargaining dates with the province Thursday and Friday.

But if no deal is reached, OECTA’s 45,000 members will start job action on Monday that includes not participating in standardized testing, preparing report cards or participating in Ministry of Education initiatives.