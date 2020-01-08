Loading articles...

Ontario's Catholic teachers to start job action on Monday

Last Updated Jan 8, 2020 at 9:35 am EST

Ontario’s English Catholic teachers say they will be starting an administrative job action on Monday.

Their announcement comes the same day as high school teachers stage a one-day strike in select boards across the province, the latest in a series of rotating strikes.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) said they have bargaining dates with the province Thursday and Friday.

But if no deal is reached, OECTA’s 45,000 members will start job action on Monday that includes not participating in standardized testing, preparing report cards or participating in Ministry of Education initiatives.

Related Stories

One-day walkout closes high schools in 8 Ontario boards including PeelOntario's Catholic school teachers in legal strike position Dec. 21
||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 57 minutes ago
SB 427 south of Airport road, the three right lanes are blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:08 AM
Flurries at times and falling temperatures today (Jan 8) @jilltaylor680 says we’ll also have blowing snow with gust…
Latest Weather
Read more