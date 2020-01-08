Why do we pit one generation against another?

In today’s Big Story podcast, Millennials blame Boomers for the state of the world today. And Boomers blame the kids for not knowing how good they have it. There’s been a lot of attention focused on a so-called Generational War, but a closer look reveals that this has been happening since humanity invented the concept of generations, and probably earlier than that.

What do the numbers say? Which part of the popular narratives are true and which are false? And is the real villain the concept of ‘generations’ itself?

GUEST: Marie-Danielle Smith, Maclean’s

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.