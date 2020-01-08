Loading articles...

Why do we pit one generation against another?

25-year old New Zealand MP Chloe Swarbrick dismisses a heckler in Parliament on Tuesday during her speech on climate action, with the viral catchphrase “OK Boomer” (source: New Zealand Parliament)

In today’s Big Story podcast, Millennials blame Boomers for the state of the world today. And Boomers blame the kids for not knowing how good they have it. There’s been a lot of attention focused on a so-called Generational War, but a closer look reveals that this has been happening since humanity invented the concept of generations, and probably earlier than that.

What do the numbers say? Which part of the popular narratives are true and which are false? And is the real villain the concept of ‘generations’ itself?

GUEST: Marie-Danielle Smith, Maclean’s

