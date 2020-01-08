Loading articles...

NewsAlert: 63 Canadians killed in plane crash near Tehran: Ukrainian official

KYIV, Ukraine — A Ukrainian official says 63 Canadians are among those killed in a plane crash near the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Foreign Affairs Minister Vadym Prystaiko says Iranian, Ukrainian, Swedish, Afghan, British and German nationals were also aboard the plane.

More to come.

The Canadian Press

