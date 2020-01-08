Mexico goals: science, tourism in Latin America, Caribbean

Mexico proposed joint goals for science, space, tourism and sustainability for the region’s nations at the meeting Wednesday of The Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

Twenty-nine representatives of the 31-nation body met in Mexico City.

Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico’s foreign minister, said he wants to keep the body on a track of co-operation, rather than the same old political debates that have dominated other regional meetings.

“It has been some time since we met,” Ebrard said. “It was very difficult to even meet, because of the political polarization.

“We are not going to discuss the same political issues that are discussed in all the (regional) forums, because there are other platforms for that, for that there is the Organization of American States, the U.N.”

Ebrard proposed a 14-point co-operation plan that includes joint purchasing arrangements from multinational corporations for articles like medications. The plan also includes co-operation on technology, space, science and disaster prevention.

Mexico is also proposing co-operation on ocean management, drug-resistant infections, anti-poverty efforts and anti-corruption standards.

In addition, the plan would promote joint contacts and agendas in international forums.

Debate in other regional forums have often focused on highly polarizing issues like the political and economic crisis in Venezuela, or the ouster of Bolivian President Evo Morales.

The Associated Press