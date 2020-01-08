Loading articles...

Man charged with shooting, injuring Minnesota officer

This undated handout photo provided by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, shows Waseca, Minn. Police Officer Arik Matson. Matson was shot in the head Monday night, Jan. 6, 2020 while responding to a report of a suspicious person in the small southern Minnesota city of in Waseca. Matson, 32, was in critical but stable condition Tuesday. (Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension via AP)

WASECA, Minn. — Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a man with shooting and critically wounding a Minnesota police officer who was responding to a report of a suspicious person.

Tyler Robert Janovsky, 37, was charged in Waseca County District Court with three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Authorities allege Janovsky shot Waseca Officer Arik Matson in the head as Matson and other officers responded to a call of a suspicious person with a flashlight in a backyard Monday night.

Matson remained in critical condition Wednesday. Janovsky also is accused of shooting at two other officers. The officers shot Janovsky twice. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Online court records do not list a defence attorney who could speak on Janovsky’s behalf.

Waseca is a city of about 9,400 located 70 miles (110 kilometres) south of Minneapolis.

The Associated Press



