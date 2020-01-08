Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Georgia State Patrol: SUV hits school bus head-on, 1 dead
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 8, 2020 5:04 pm EST
CARROLLTON, Ga. — The driver of an SUV died after crashing head-on into a school bus Wednesday morning, but a child on the bus and its driver weren’t seriously injured, authorities said.
The Georgia State Patrol said a Ford Explorer crossed the centre line of Ga. 113 while negotiating a curve and struck a Carroll County school bus, news outlets reported.
The SUV driver was taken to an Atlanta hospital and died there later. The name of the driver wasn’t being released until the family was notified.
The bus driver and the child were evaluated by medics at the scene and released, a spokeswoman for the Carroll County School System said. Authorities said the parents of the child on the bus were notified.
The crash occurred in an area about 40 miles (65 kilometres) west of Atlanta.
The Associated Press
