Loading articles...

Financial and industrials help lift stocks in Toronto to record high

The TSX ticker is shown in Toronto on May 10, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index hit a record high in morning trading as gains in the financial and industrial sectors helped outweigh a pullback in the material and energy stocks.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.02 points at 17,186.08 in late morning after hitting a record 17,205.89 in earlier trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 84.21 points at 28,667.89. The S&P 500 index was up 9.67 points at 3,246.85, while the Nasdaq composite was up 23.50 points at 9,092.08 after setting a new high.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.67 cents US compared with an average of 76.87 cents US on Tuesday.

The February crude contract was down US$1.32 at US$61.38 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 3.3 cents at US$2.13 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$1.70 at US$1,572.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 0.1 of a cent at US$2.79 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 22 minutes ago
EB and WB QEW at Cawthra, the left lanes are closed for guardrail repairs.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:08 AM
Flurries at times and falling temperatures today (Jan 8) @jilltaylor680 says we’ll also have blowing snow with gust…
Latest Weather
Read more