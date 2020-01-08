Financial and industrials help lift stocks in Toronto to record high

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index hit a record high in morning trading as gains in the financial and industrial sectors helped outweigh a pullback in the material and energy stocks.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.02 points at 17,186.08 in late morning after hitting a record 17,205.89 in earlier trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 84.21 points at 28,667.89. The S&P 500 index was up 9.67 points at 3,246.85, while the Nasdaq composite was up 23.50 points at 9,092.08 after setting a new high.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.67 cents US compared with an average of 76.87 cents US on Tuesday.

The February crude contract was down US$1.32 at US$61.38 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 3.3 cents at US$2.13 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$1.70 at US$1,572.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 0.1 of a cent at US$2.79 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press