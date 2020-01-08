Loading articles...

63 Canadians killed in Iran plane crash: Ukraine official

Last Updated Jan 8, 2020 at 5:33 am EST

Debris is seen from a plane crash on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2019. A Ukrainian airplane carrying at least 170 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehrans main airport, killing all onboard, state TV reported. (AP Photos/Mohammad Nasiri)

Ukraine’s minister of foreign affairs says 63 Canadians are among those killed in a plane crash just outside the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Vadym Prystaiko says there were also 82 Iranians and 11 Ukrainians on board the passenger jet carrying 176 passengers and crew.

He says there were also 10 Swedish nationals, four Afghans, three Germans and three British nationals.

Ukraine International Airlines officials say most of the passengers were transiting through Kyiv to other destinations.

The crash happened this morning hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. soldiers, but both Ukrainian and Iranian officials say they suspected a mechanical issue brought down the Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Global Affairs Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

With files from The Associated Press

