Body of Mexican mayor-elect found after 1 year

The body of a missing mayor-elect who disappeared in southern Mexico over a year ago has been found, authorities said Wednesday.

Prosecutors in southern Guerrero state said information obtained from people linked to the case, led investigators to a river bank where remains were found.

Those remains were matched to Daniel Esteban González by DNA testing.

González disappeared Sept. 2, 2018. after winning the mayorship of the town of Cochoapa El Grande.

González was the candidate of the leftist Democratic Revolutionary Party. Representatives of that party have blamed the disappearance on the rival Institutional Revolutionary Party, whose candidate had disputed the election.

The Associated Press

