Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
WH correspondents protest lack of word about Saudi meeting
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 7, 2020 7:22 pm EST
NEW YORK — The White House Correspondents Association lodged a protest Tuesday against the Trump administration for failing to disclose a meeting the president had in the Oval Office with Saudi Arabia’s vice minister of defence.
Jonathan Karl, president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, said Monday’s meeting between President Donald Trump and Khalid bin Salman did not become public knowledge until the Saudi government released a statement a day later.
Karl said it has been precedent among leaders of both political parties to release schedules including such meetings as well as details about what happened when they are over.
“It is disturbing to see the government of Saudi Arabia have more transparency than the White House about a meeting with the president in the Oval Office,” Karl said.
Shortly after Karl issued the statement, Trump tweeted about his “very good meeting” with Salman. He tweeted that trade, the military, oil prices, security and stability in the Middle East were discussed.