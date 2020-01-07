Vancouver film critics award 'The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open'

VANCOUVER — The acclaimed Canadian drama film “The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open” has won several top prizes from the Vancouver Film Critics Circle.

The VFCC named the project, which was written and directed by Kathleen Hepburn and Elle-Maija Tailfeathers, as best Canadian film and best B.C. film.

Hepburn and Tailfeathers also won best director.

Tailfeathers also stars, alongside Violet Nelson, in the story of two Indigenous strangers who bond after one of them is assaulted by her boyfriend.

Other VFCC Canadian winners include Calvin Thomas and Yonah Lewis for best Canadian screenplay for the drama “White Lie,” about a woman who fakes a cancer diagnosis.

Leading actor honours went to Deragh Campbell for playing a day care worker trying to find her place in life in “Anne at 13,000 ft,” and Dan Beirne for playing a young William Lyon Mackenzie King in “The Twentieth Century.”

Supporting actor nods went to Matt Johnson for “Anne at 13,000 ft” and Amber Anderson for “White Lie.”

“The Twentieth Century” director Matthew Rankin was named One to Watch.

Tasha Hubbard’s “nîpawistamâsowin: We Will Stand Up” won best Canadian documentary.

NFB producer Selwyn Jacob took the Ian Caddell Award of Achievement.

