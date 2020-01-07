Loading articles...

Ukrainian airplane crashes near Tehran, Iran state TV says

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian state TV is reporting a Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew has crashed near an airport in the capital, Tehran.

There is no immediate word on injuries.

The state TV report says the crash Wednesday morning is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues.

The report did not elaborate.

The Associated Press

