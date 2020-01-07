Loading articles...

City crews to dismantle homeless encampments in Rosedale Valley Tuesday

A Toronto encampment currently occupied by homeless residents is set to be dismantled today.

The city gave notice last month that it planned to take the settlement apart in the new year.

Anti-poverty advocates say the move is harmful, humiliating and dangerous, since it forces people in the encampment to rely on an overcrowded shelter system.

But Mayor John Tory says dismantling the camp is necessary to ensure community safety.

