Toronto Animal Services names dog found in suitcase 'Casey'

Toronto Animal Services provided an update on Instagram Tuesday, about a dog found in a suitcase in Etobicoke over the weekend.

The agency says they have aptly named the dog Casey and she was checked by a vet Tuesday morning.

The vet check revealed the dog is a fairly healthy five to seven-year-old Jack Russel Terrier who may have had a litter of puppies in the past.

The agency added that Casey was initially timid, but seems to warm up quickly, especially with the promise of treats.

“We are giving her space and letting her know she’s in a safe place,” they said on Instagram adding that after they have a chance to assess her fully, they will try to find “a good outcome for her, which may include adoption.”

Updates on Casey’s availability for adoption will be posted on the Toronto Animal Services website.

Anyone with information about Casey’s former owners are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

If you see a dog kept in unsafe conditions outdoors, call 3-1-1.

If you need to surrender an animal, Toronto Animal Services has locations in Etobicoke, North Toronto and Scarborough.

The agency says they take in every animal surrendered to them, regardless of the animal’s age, health or behaviour.