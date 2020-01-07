Loading articles...

The Latest: Some European nations moving troops from Iraq

TEHRAN, Iran — Slovakia says it has moved its seven service members from Iraq to an unspecified location. It is the latest European country to move troops in response to the soaring tensions after a U.S. airstrike killed Iran’s top commander in Baghdad last week. Also, Germany plans to move some of its roughly 120 soldiers in Iraq to neighbouring Jordan and Kuwait. News agency dpa earlier on Tuesday reported that Germany’s defence and foreign ministers stressed that talks would continue with the Iraqi government on continuing the mission to train Iraqi troops.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:47 PM
CLEAR - EB/WB Wynford ramp to the NB DVP.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 43 minutes ago
Clouds are building now #Toronto GTA. Another mild day for us. @jilltaylor680 will have more of your weather story…
Latest Weather
Read more