Loading articles...

Shooting in southern Minnesota leaves officer, suspect hurt

WASECA, Minn. — A police officer and a suspect have been shot and wounded in southern Minnesota, officials said.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance in a residential neighbourhood in Waseca, where the shooting took place about 8 p.m. Monday, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said.

The officer was taken by air to a hospital in Robbinsdale and the suspect was transported by ambulance to the same hospital, officials said. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

No other details were immediately released, but the BCA planned a news conference Tuesday morning.

Waseca is a city of about 9,400 located 70 miles (112.6 kilometres) south of the Twin Cities.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
SB 404 approaching Finch, one lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:04 AM
Just a light to moderate wind in #Toronto but there is a wind chill this morning. @jilltaylor680 says you’ll still…
Latest Weather
Read more