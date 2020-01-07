Loading articles...

Quebec man, 38, to face charges for online hate related to social media posts

GRANBY, Que. — Police in Granby, Que., say they’ve arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly inciting hatred online in connection with racist and homophobic posts on a social media account.

Spokesperson Caroline Garand says police began an investigation after receiving a complaint Sunday from a Montreal resident about a local man’s posts on a Russian social media site.

A junior college philosophy professor who has previously written about the far right was the first to expose the posts, writing about them on his blog Sunday, and on Monday an article appeared in the local newspaper La Voix de l’Est.

The suspect was arrested that evening at his home in the town, about 85 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

Police say the man remains detained and is expected to appear in court later today.

Garand says the man is not someone previously known to the police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2020.

The Canadian Press

