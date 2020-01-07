1 man injured in police-involved altercation in Mississauga

Peel police say a man was seriously injured in an altercation with police officers in the Erin Mills area of Mississauga on Tuesday night.

Officers were investigating a vehicle in the area of Southampton Drive and and Eglinton Avenue West around 9 p.m.

An altercation occurred between the driver and the officers.

Shots were fired by the officers and the man was taken to a trauma centre in life threatening condition.

More to come