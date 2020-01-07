Loading articles...

Plane skids off runway in Istanbul, flights suspended

ISTANBUL — A passenger plane skidded off the runway in the Turkish city of Istanbul Tuesday, temporarily shutting down the airport.

The Boeing 737-800 from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, operated by Turkish low-cost airline Pegasus, skidded as it landed at Sabiha Gokcen Airport early in the morning. Private DHA news agency reported passengers were evacuated by emergency slides.

Istanbul governor’s office said there were no deaths or injuries and all 164 passengers were safely evacuated, according to DHA.

Storms and heavy rain have affected the city and transportation since Sunday night.

The official Anadolu news agency said the international airport will be closed until 0820 GMT. The airport is on the Asian side of Turkey’s largest city, which spans two continents.

The Associated Press

