Pedestrian struck and killed on EB Hwy. 403 in Mississauga, EB lanes closed

Last Updated Jan 7, 2020 at 8:35 pm EST

Ontario Provincial Police patch

The OPP says a pedestrian has been struck and killed on the eastbound lanes of Highway 403 in Mississauga.

It happened at around 7:19 p.m. and the eastbound lanes have been closed between Erin Mills Parkway and Hurontario.

The closure is expected to last several hours.

The OPP says the vehicle remained on scene and an investigation is underway.

More to come

