Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on QEW in Beamsville

Last Updated Jan 7, 2020 at 5:57 am EST

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle on the QEW that then fled the scene.

It happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday on the Toronto-bound QEW in Beamsville.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said it appears the driver’s vehicle may have either broken down or crashed. When the driver got out of the vehicle, he was struck by another vehicle.

Schmidt said the driver of that second vehicle stopped and then fled the scene.

Emergency crews pronounced the injured man dead at the scene.

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward.

No description of the suspect vehicle has been released.

The Toronto-bound QEW is closed at Ontario Street while police continue to investigate.

