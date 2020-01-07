Loading articles...

Over 500 Loblaw employees to be laid off in Laval, Quebec

Last Updated Jan 7, 2020 at 5:25 pm EST

A Loblaws store is seen in Montreal on March 9, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Grocery chain Loblaw Companies Ltd. has announced the closure of a distribution centre in Laval, Que., a move that will eliminate more than 500 jobs.

About 545 employees north of Montreal will be affected by the end of 2021 as the distribution centre is relocated to the automated complex of an Ontario subcontractor.

The grocery chain is also shutting a warehouse in Ottawa, but did not comment on the number of workers affected.

The decision to relocate the distribution centre comes as a labour contract expires at the end of the month, according to a spokeswoman for the United Food and Commercial Workers’ Union.

The owner of Loblaw, Provigo, Maxi and Shoppers Drug Mart (Pharmaprix in Quebec), will continue to distribute fresh and frozen food from Boucherville, a suburb south of Montreal, where some 550 people work.

The union said non-perishable food will be distributed from Cornwall, Ont.

