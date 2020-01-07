OSSTF members to hold one-day walkout in select locations Wednesday

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) says members will take part in another one-day, full withdrawal of services in select locations across the province on Wednesday.

Members in other school boards will also hold information pickets in front of schools, MPP’s offices and other locations throughout Ontario on the same day.

The limited withdrawal of services that began in November last year will also continue province-wide.

Scroll through the document below for a full list of school boards and sites participating in the walkout.

School boards involved in walkout, Jan. 8, 2020 by CityNewsToronto on Scribd