Loading articles...

OSSTF members to hold one-day walkout in select locations Wednesday

High school teachers in Toronto picket outside the Toronto District School Board as part of a one-day strike organized by the OSSTF. Dec. 11, 2019. 680 NEWS/Mark Douglas

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) says members will take part in another one-day, full withdrawal of services in select locations across the province on Wednesday.

Members in other school boards will also hold information pickets in front of schools, MPP’s offices and other locations throughout Ontario on the same day.

The limited withdrawal of services that began in November last year will also continue province-wide.

Scroll through the document below for a full list of school boards and sites participating in the walkout.

School boards involved in walkout, Jan. 8, 2020 by CityNewsToronto on Scribd

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB QEW approaching Royal Windsor.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 12 minutes ago
Getting colder Wednesday. Temperatures falling through the day so dress the kids for afternoon wind chills near -15…
Latest Weather
Read more