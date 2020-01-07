Loading articles...

NewsAlert: Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 people crashes near Tehran

TEHRAB, Iran — Iranian state TV reports a Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew has crashed near the airport in the capital of Tehran.

More to come.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:55 PM
UPDATE: EB 403 now CLOSED from Mavis to Hurontario for a collision investigation.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:41 PM
*A potentially significant winter storm could have significant impacts across southern Ontario this weekend. Lots o…
Latest Weather
Read more