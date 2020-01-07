Man charged in Christmas Eve Oklahoma airport bomb threat

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma man accused of calling Tulsa International Airport on Christmas Eve and reporting that a drive-up nuclear bomb would be detonated there is facing a criminal charge, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Anthony John Michalski, 64, was charged Monday with one count of providing false information about bombs at an airport.

Michalski, of Tulsa, admitted to making the bomb threats, and a search of his mobile phone indicated he placed a call to the airport at the same time that the threat was received, according to an FBI investigator’s affidavit. Michalski told investigators that he was being held hostage by a terrorist organization that was transmitting signals into his head. Michalski’s family told investigators he has a history of mental illness.

Court and jail records don’t indicate if Michalski has an attorney.

Law enforcement officials from multiple state and federal agencies responded to the airport on Christmas Eve, canvassed the airport and surrounding garages, and determined there was no threat, U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in a statement.

“To have this team of agents and officers come together on Christmas Eve to ensure the safety of the public was most impressive,” Shores said.

If convicted, Michalski faces up to five years in prison.

The Associated Press