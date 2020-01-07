Loading articles...

India sets 2012 gang rape convicts' executions for Jan. 22

NEW DELHI — A death warrant was issued Tuesday for the four men convicted in the 2012 gang rape and murder of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi that galvanized protests across India and brought global attention to the country’s sexual violence epidemic.

A New Delhi court scheduled the hangings for Jan. 22, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

The warrant has been anticipated since India’s Supreme Court rejected one of the men’s final review pleas last month.

India’s president can still intercede, but that is not expected to happen.

The Associated Press

