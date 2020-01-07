Loading articles...

Houston-area school evacuated after firework ignites inside

HOUSTON — Officials evacuated a Houston-area high school Tuesday after reports that a firework was ignited inside the campus cafeteria.

It wasn’t immediately known if anybody was injured during the incident at Klein Forest High School in Klein, Texas.

In a tweet, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office says one person might have been injured. But the Klein school district said in a separate tweet that all students and staff were safe.

The fire marshal’s office said it was sending investigators to the high school.

The school district said classes at the campus were being dismissed early due to the incident and all after-school activities were cancelled.

The school district said students would not be returning to the building on Tuesday.

The Associated Press

