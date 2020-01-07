Teenage driver caught going 218 km/h on Hwy. 400

A 19-year-old driver from Oakville is facing charges after allegedly going more than 200 km/h on Highway 400.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the driver has been charged with stunt driving and careless driving. His vehicle has been seized and his licence was immediately suspended for seven days.

Police radar clocked the vehicle, an Audi TT, going 218 km/h in a 100 km/h zone near Finch Avenue around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Schmidt said as perspective, a Boeing 737 takes off at approximately 250 km/h.

“This driver’s flight plan was interrupted,” Schmidt tweeted.

This was one of six separate “extreme speeders” pulled over Tuesday night on the 400. Those vehicles were going anywhere from 160 km/h to 218 km/h. In each case, the drivers had their licence suspended and their vehicles impounded. If convicted, they could also face possible jail time, a two-year driving ban and a fine up to $10,000.