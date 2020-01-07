Loading articles...

Teenage driver caught going 218 km/h on Hwy. 400

Last Updated Jan 7, 2020 at 6:15 am EST

Police radar showing a vehicle caught going 218 km/h on Jan. 7, 2019. TWITTER/Sgt. Kerry Schmidt

A 19-year-old driver from Oakville is facing charges after allegedly going more than 200 km/h on Highway 400.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the driver has been charged with stunt driving and careless driving. His vehicle has been seized and his licence was immediately suspended for seven days.

Police radar clocked the vehicle, an Audi TT, going 218 km/h in a 100 km/h zone near Finch Avenue around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Schmidt said as perspective, a Boeing 737 takes off at approximately 250 km/h.

“This driver’s flight plan was interrupted,” Schmidt tweeted.

This was one of six separate “extreme speeders” pulled over Tuesday night on the 400. Those vehicles were going anywhere from 160 km/h to 218 km/h. In each case, the drivers had their licence suspended and their vehicles impounded. If convicted, they could also face possible jail time, a two-year driving ban and a fine up to $10,000.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 Approaching Bayview express, three right lanes are blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:04 AM
Just a light to moderate wind in #Toronto but there is a wind chill this morning. @jilltaylor680 says you’ll still…
Latest Weather
Read more