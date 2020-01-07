Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Gilbert Rozon sex assault trial to take place over five days in June
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 7, 2020 12:12 pm EST
Gilbert Rozon founder of the Just for Laughs festival, leaves the Quebec Court of Appeals, Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
MONTREAL — Entertainment mogul Gilbert Rozon’s trial for rape and indecent assault will take place over five days in June.
Crown and defence lawyers appeared before a judge today and agreed to trial dates from June 8 to June 12.
A publication ban covers the identity of the victim — a single female complainant with allegations dating back to 1980 in St-Sauveur, Que.
Rozon, a founder of Just for Laughs, was charged in December 2018 with rape and indecent assault.
He opted for a trial before judge alone during a court appearance last month.
In November, Rozon renounced his right to a preliminary hearing.
Prosecutor Bruno Menard says the Crown will reserve comment until it’s time to present the case to the court.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2020.
The Canadian Press
