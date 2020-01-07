Shotgun, riffle and handguns seized in Yonge and Eglinton area investigation

Toronto police are on the hunt for suspects after a number of guns, as well as ammunition, were seized in midtown area last month.

According to police, with help from the public, an investigation was launched on Dec. 21 involving a 1992 Cadillac DeVille that was in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.

As the investigation got deeper, a search warrant was executed and officers recovered four firearms and a cache of ammunition, which police believe may be linked to other offences.

The firearms seized were a brown and silver sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun, a black SKS Arc Angel semi-automatic rifle 7.62 X 39 mm, a black CZ 70 7.65 semi-automatic handgun and a black semi-automatic handgun.

Police have released multiple images of the objects seized.

No suspect details have been released.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.