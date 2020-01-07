Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Shotgun, riffle and handguns seized in Yonge and Eglinton area investigation
by News Staff
Posted Jan 7, 2020 10:51 am EST
Firearms and ammunition seized in Toronto police investigation, Jan. 7, 2019. HANDOUT/Toronto Police
Toronto police are on the hunt for suspects after a number of guns, as well as ammunition, were seized in midtown area last month.
According to police, with help from the public, an investigation was launched on Dec. 21 involving a 1992 Cadillac DeVille that was in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.
As the investigation got deeper, a search warrant was executed and officers recovered four firearms and a cache of ammunition, which police believe may be linked to other offences.
The firearms seized were a brown and silver sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun, a black SKS Arc Angel semi-automatic rifle 7.62 X 39 mm, a black CZ 70 7.65 semi-automatic handgun and a black semi-automatic handgun.
Police have released multiple images of the objects seized.
No suspect details have been released.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.