Cyprus court gives rape-claim woman suspended sentence

A Cyprus court on Tuesday handed a four-month suspended sentence to a 19-year-old British woman who was found guilty of public mischief for making up claims that she was raped by up to a dozen Israelis.

Judge Michalis Papathanasiou said that he decided to give the woman a “second chance” because she admitted that she made a mistake in making the false rape claim.

He also cited other reasons including her young age, immaturity, personal circumstances, psychological condition and the fact that she had already spent almost month in detention during the six months her trial lasted.

He said that the sentence could be activated if she commits another serious offence within three years.

The Associated Press

