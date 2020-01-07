Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canadian legal experts say #MeToo transcends Harvey Weinstein trial
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 7, 2020 1:21 pm EST
Harvey Weinstein arrives to court for the start of jury selection in his sexual assault trial Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in New York. Canadian court watchers are keeping a close eye on the trial of Harvey Weinstein, but some say the #MeToo movement he helped spur transcends any legal verdict. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Seth Wenig
Canadian court watchers are keeping a close eye on the trial of Harvey Weinstein, but some say the #MeToo movement his case helped spur transcends any legal verdict.
Jury selection is set to begin today in a New York courthouse, where Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and sexual assault involving two accusers.
Los Angeles prosecutors brought separate sex crime charges yesterday against the disgraced movie mogul, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
Wayne MacKay, a professor emeritus of law at Dalhousie University, says it will be hard to ensure a fair trial because so much of the public has “pre-judged” Weinstein.
MacKay says Weinstein’s defence team may argue that witness testimony has been tainted by the dozens of women who have publicly made accusations against him.
University of Toronto law professor Brenda Cossman says the impact of #MeToo shouldn’t be measured by a criminal case, but the public push to hold predators accountable.