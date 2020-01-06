Loading articles...

Woman seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing

Last Updated Jan 6, 2020 at 5:47 am EST

Toronto police outside a home on Allanford Road where a woman was stabbed on Jan. 6, 2020. CITYNEWS

A woman was rushed into surgery after a stabbing overnight in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Allanford Road, near Birchmount Road and Highway 401, around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

When police arrived on scene they found the victim suffering from life-threatening stab wounds.

No further details have been made available.

There has been no word on suspects.

