Safety board has options for investigation of runway overshoot in Halifax

HALIFAX — Three investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are trying to determine why a passenger jet skidded off the end of a runway at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport on the weekend.

WestJet Flight 248 landed in the midst of a snowstorm just after noon on Sunday and overshot Runway 14 with 172 passengers and seven crew members aboard.

There were no injuries and it remains unclear whether the Boeing 737 was damaged when it came to a stop on a grassy area about 50 metres beyond the runway.

Board spokesman Chris Krepski says the board has three main options as it moves forward with its investigation.

The board can conduct a comprehensive investigation and submit a full report with recommendations to improve safety.

As well, it could submit a shorter Class 4 report based on a limited probe, or it can simply add basic details to its database if investigators determine there is nothing that would contribute to transportation safety.

Runway 14 was reopened around 10 p.m. after the jet was towed away.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan 6, 2020.

The Canadian Press