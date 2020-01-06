Loading articles...

Police: 1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at a Louisiana Walmart

NEW ORLEANS — One person was fatally shot at a Walmart on Monday evening and another was wounded, Louisiana authorities said. Police said they arrested a man suspected in the shooting.

New Orleans police responded to a Walmart on Chef Menteur Highway in the district of Gentilly, news outlets reported.

Detectives said a man walked into the store and fatally shot an employee in the chest. A second person was shot in the foot and is in stable condition, authorities told media outlets.

The names of those involved weren’t immediately released. A motive for the shooting also wasn’t immediately released.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:47 PM
CLEAR - EB/WB Wynford ramp to the NB DVP.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:32 PM
*Monday drive home: Lake effect snow will impact parts of the GTA over the next few hours. Watch for suddenly reduc…
Latest Weather
Read more