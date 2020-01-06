Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Poems by man who killed Indigenous woman removed from parliamentary website
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 6, 2020 1:33 pm EST
Manitoba NDP MLA Nahanni Fontaine is photographed at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg on Tuesday, November 15, 2016. Two poems written by the killer of an Indigenous woman have been removed from the parliamentary poet laureate website. The poems by Stephen Brown included one about a prostitute, eliciting concerns from Fontaine saying they displayed disrespect toward Brown's victim and missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
OTTAWA — Two poems written by a man who killed an Indigenous woman have been removed from the parliamentary poet laureate website.
The poems by Stephen Brown included one about a sex worker, which prompted Manitoba MLA Nahanni Fontaine to say they showed disrespect toward his victim and other missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
Brown, who changed his name from Steven Kummerfield, and his friend Alex Ternowetsky were convicted of manslaughter in the 1995 beating death of Pamela George, a First Nations woman.
Two of Brown’s poems were posted to the Library of Parliament website in 2017 when George Elliott Clarke was the parliamentary poet laureate.
They were removed today at the request of the Speakers of the Senate and House of Commons.
A spokesperson for Canadian Heritage says neither Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault nor the federal department play any role in the poet laureate program or its associated website.