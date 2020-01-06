Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Peru bus crash kills 16, including 2 Germans
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 6, 2020 6:37 pm EST
LIMA, Peru — An intercity bus crashed into eight parked vehicles on a highway in southern Peru on Monday, killing 16 people, including two Germans, and leaving dozens injured, according to local officials.
Investigator Javier Mariño identified the two Germans as Stefan Goer, 30, and Simona Zajaczkowsky, 28. The more than 40 injured included two Germans, two Brazilians and a Spaniard.
Officials said the intercity Cruz del Sur line bus plowed into minibuses serving local routes that were parked alongside the highway in the Yauca district.
They said the bus’ GPS showed it was moving at 106 kph (66 mph) on a downhill road with a 90 kph (55 mph) speed limit.
Marah Muller, an 18-year-old German, said from the hospital in Nasca that she and her friend Stella Mauren were jolted awake by the tremendous early morning impact.
She said she’d been unable to breathe due to an overly tight seatbelt until a man came with a knife and cut her free.
