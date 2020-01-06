Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Nissan says ex-leader Ghosn still behind serious misconduct
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 6, 2020 9:30 pm EST
Private security guards stand outside of the house of ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Japan's justice minister vowed Monday to strengthen border departure checks and review bail conditions after Ghosn fled the country despite the stringent surveillance imposed as a condition of his release.(AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
TOKYO — Nissan says its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, is still behind what it sees as “serious misconduct” found in an investigation at the Japanese automaker.
Ghosn skipped bail in a Japanese criminal investigation against him and later showed up in Lebanon.
Nissan Motor Co. said Tuesday it will continue to take legal action to hold Ghosn responsible for the harm he caused the company. It did not give details in the statement that was its first word since Ghosn’s flight last week.
Nissan and the Japanese criminal case allege Ghosn misstated his compensation and diverted company assets for personal gain.
He denies that. He said in a statement after his arrival in Lebanon that he fled Japan to escape injustice.