Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (17,105.47, up 39.35 points.)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Financials. Up one cent, or 0.01 per cent, to $73.37 on 8.4 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down 14 cents, or 5.38 per cent, to $2.46 on 8.1 million shares.

Hudson’s Bay Company. (TSX:HBC). Consumer discretionary. Up 96 cents, or 9.72 per cent, to $10.84 on 8 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 14 cents, or 7.18 per cent, to $2.09 on 7.7 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 40 cents, or 0.96 per cent, to $41.97 on 5.2 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Energy. Up 14 cents, or 2.26 per cent, to $6.34 on 4.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Hudson’s Bay Co. (TSX:HBC). Shares in Hudson’s Bay Co. jumped after a deal that appeared to put a months-long privatization battle to rest. The lift came after a group led by HBC executive chairman Richard Baker boosted its privatization offer for the retailer to $11 per share late Friday night. The amended offer won the approval of dissident shareholder Catalyst Capital Group Inc., which controls about 17.5 per cent of the company’s common shares. The minority shareholder entered into a voting and support agreement with HBC and the continuing shareholders behind the privatization offer.

Newmont Corp. (TSX:NGT). Up 40 cents to $56.09. Newmont Corp. is boosting its quarterly dividend by 79 per cent while also dropping reference to Canadian company Goldcorp as part of a centenary-year rebranding. The Denver-based company says the dividend will increase to 25 cents per share. It was only in April last year that Newmont changed its name to Newmont Goldcorp Corp. after it closed a takeover of the Vancouver-based company in a US$10 billion all-stock deal. Newmont says its name is well recognized after almost a 100 years in operation, and that the update represents a natural step for the transformed company.

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX:NTR). Up 46 cents to $61.30. Nutrien Ltd. says it has signed a deal to buy Brazilian company Agrosema Comercial Agricola Ltda. Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available. Nutrien says Agrosema has annual sales of roughly US$60 million across 12 farm centres with approximately 200 employees. The company says the acquisition complements its current retail operations in Brazil. Nutrien Ag Solutions has two main operations in Brazil including a central fertilizer blending facility in Itapetininga and six additional facilities. The company also owns Agrichem, which produces specialty liquid fertilizers in Brazil.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2020.

The Canadian Press