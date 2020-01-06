Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lincoln Chafee files to run for president as Libertarian
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 6, 2020 2:49 am EST
Former Democratic presidential candidate Lincoln Chafee has filed to run for president as a Libertarian.
The former governor of Rhode Island on Sunday registered the “Lincoln Chafee For President” campaign committee with the Federal Election Commission, online records showed.
A fundraising website linked to the FEC filing states, “Lincoln Leads with TRUTH.”
Chafee moved to Wyoming last year and joined the Libertarian Party.
He was a Republican in the U.S. Senate and became an independent after losing his seat in 2006.
Chafee was then elected Rhode Island governor in 2010 as an independent and became a Democrat in office.
He did not run for reelection but mounted a short-lived run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2015.
The Associated Press
