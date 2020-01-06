Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Kenya police: 3 arrested trying to enter British Army camp
by Tom Odula, The Associated Press
Posted Jan 6, 2020 4:23 am EST
NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyan police say they have arrested three men who tried to force their way into a British Army training camp on the same day that al-Shabab extremists attacked a military base and killed three U.S. military personnel.
The internal police report seen by The Associated Press says the three “terrorist suspects” were arrested Sunday after trying to enter the British Army Training Unit in Laikipia county. It occurred around the same time as the al-Shabab assault on the base in Lamu county.
The British government was not immediately available for comment.
Al-Shabab’s assault at the Manda Bay Airfield lasted several hours and destroyed several U.S. aircraft and vehicles. The airfield is adjacent to Camp Simba, a key Kenyan military base used by U.S. counterterror forces.
No Kenyans died in the attack, Kenya’s military spokesman Paul Njuguna said Monday.
Al-Shabab, which is linked to al-Qaida, has vowed retribution on Kenya for its troop presence in Somalia to counter the extremist group.