Indianapolis children's museum tops 1.3M visitors for record

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis set an attendance record during 2019, breaking a mark that had stood for a decade.

The museum had just over 1.3 million visitors last year, topping its 2009 record by about 8,300 people, officials said.

Ten years ago, the museum’s attendance was boosted by a King Tut exhibit and the opening of an Egypt exhibit. In 2019, special exhibits included “Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds” and “PAW Patrol Adventure Play.”

The new mark also comes after the museum, north of downtown Indianapolis, opened its $24.5 million outdoor Sports Legends Experience in 2018.

Museum CEO Jeffrey Patchen says it strives to provide fun and imaginative exhibits that appeal to all, from children to grandparents.

The Associated Press