Pothole on Gardiner damages at least 12 vehicles

Screenshot of a video that shows the wheel of a truck damaged by a pothole on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway at Jarvis Street on Jan. 6, 2020. TWITTER/@carl680

At least 12 vehicles were damaged due to large pothole on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway at Jarvis Street.

The pothole, which was spotted on Monday, was in the right lane.

Some of the vehicles were so damaged that they could not be driven and had to be towed.

The ramp lanes were blocked in the area until crews arrived and fixed it.

No injuries have been reported.

