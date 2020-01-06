Loading articles...

Fire at hospice in Poland kills 4 patients; others hurt

WARSAW, Poland — A fire broke out at a hospice in Poland on Monday, killing four people and hospitalizing 21 others, Polish media reported.

The four dead were all patients at the hospice in Chojnice, a town in northern Poland, said Marian Hinca, a spokesman for firefighters. One of the four was found dead when firefighters arrived and the other three died on the way to the hospital, Hinca told the news portal Wiadomosci.

Michal Sienkiewicz, a police official, told the television broadcaster TVN24 that the fire was probably caused by a hospice worker’s cigarette.

One of those hospitalized was a police officer who suffered smoke inhalation.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:11 PM
#COLLISION : EB 401 at Medowvale. All express lanes closed due to tractor trailer rollover.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:45 PM
Retweeted @TorontoPearson: Heads up! Snow is in the forecast tonight, so we’re getting ready. If you’re travelling tonight or tomorrow, here’s how…
Latest Weather
Read more