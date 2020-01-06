Loading articles...

Father says teen hockey player paralyzed by on-ice collision inspired by support

WINNIPEG — The family of a junior hockey player in Manitoba who was seriously injured during a game says the teenager is seeing improvements each day but remains paralyzed from the chest down.

Reese Ketler was playing with the St. Vital Victorias on Dec. 19 when he collided with another player and went head-first into the boards.

His father, Trevor Ketler, says his 19-year-old son has the drive and determination of an athlete and will apply that to his rehabilitation.

A GoFundMe page was set up by another parent in the hockey community over the weekend to help support the family.

It has already raised more than $182,000 by Monday evening.

Trevor Ketler says the support has meant everything to his son, and shows how tight-knit the hockey community is.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2020.

The Canadian Press

