Early domination propels Canada into WJC final as Russians await

They just didn’t stop coming.

Three goals, two minutes seven seconds.

Before people had a chance to sit down with their super cheap beer at the sold-out Ostravar Arena, the Canadians unleashed an offensive attack that saw them go ahead 3-0 in their semifinal matchup against Finland.

Canada carried that momentum throughout the game and beat the defending champions 5-0 to punch its ticket into Sunday’s gold-medal game against Russia.

The Russians defeated Sweden earlier in the day, 5-4 in overtime, with Ivan Morozov winning it with a wrist shot off the post.

It sets up a hockey rivalry in the final and a rematch of the 2015 gold-medal game when Canada beat Russia for gold in Toronto. Russia’s last gold at the event came in 2011 with a victory over the Canadians.

This won’t be the two countries’ first rodeo in international hockey and each one of their matchups is a memorable one.

Take the preliminary game between the two last week as an example. Russia dominated the Canadians and won 6-0 in a game which featured Canada losing star forward Alexis Lafreniere, changing its starting goalies, Joe Veleno getting suspended one game for a head butt and much more.

Sunday’s final is a new day and should be a different story, especially if the Canadians can keep their scoring touch from Saturday going.

The semifinal against Finland started with Connor McMichael at 1:48 when he got his fourth goal of the tournament with a snap shot from the left circle.

A nice pass from Nolan Foote drew a Finnish defender into the middle before he dished it back to Lafreniere, who lifted a backhand over Annunen’s shoulder just 1:17 later.

And at 3:55, it was incredible patience from draft eligible defenceman Jamie Drysdale as he waited out the Finnish defender to shoot and make it 3-0.

It was a bit of revenge for Canada’s five returning players who were eliminated by Finland in overtime of last year’s quarterfinals.

Now, Canada will vie for its 18th world junior title and first since 2018. Russia, meanwhile, goes for its 14th gold.