Loading articles...

US restricts exports of AI for analyzing satellite images

WASHINGTON — U.S. technology companies that build artificial intelligence software for analyzing satellite imagery will face new restrictions on exporting their products to China and elsewhere.

The Commerce Department said new export rules take effect Monday that target emerging technology that could give the U.S. a significant military or intelligence advantage.

The rules could affect a growing sector of the tech industry using algorithms to analyze satellite images of crops, trade patterns and other changes affecting the economy or environment.

The new export rules are the result of Congress passing a law in 2018 that updated arms controls to include emerging technology.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 25 minutes ago
CLEARED! All lanes re-opened SB 400 south of Sheppard.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Expect another round of snow Sunday night for #Toronto GTA. Just how much and will it end in time for the Monday morning…
Latest Weather
Read more