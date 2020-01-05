Loading articles...

Stabbing victim dies in hospital, suspect charged with murder

Muhammad Waqar Alam, 31, died of his injuries after allegedly being stabbed on Dec. 19, 2019. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

A 31-year-old man has died of his injuries nearly three weeks after he was stabbed in north Scarborough.

Police were called to Birchmount Road and Bonis Avenue, just north of Sheppard, around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2019.

Police say when they arrived they found a man unconscious and bleeding. He was transported to hospital in serious condition.

He died from his injuries in hospital on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Muhammad Waqar Alam of Toronto.

Sahand Norouz Zadeh, 19, was arrested shortly after the stabbing and charged with attempted murder, but he has since been rearrested and charged with second degree murder.

He is expected to appear in court on Sunday.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:26 AM
Morningside is blocked at Lawrence in both directions for a crash.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:08 AM
Good morning! A few lake effect flurries morning through the GTA west, then more widespread snow this evening and…
Latest Weather
Read more