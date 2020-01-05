Stabbing victim dies in hospital, suspect charged with murder

A 31-year-old man has died of his injuries nearly three weeks after he was stabbed in north Scarborough.

Police were called to Birchmount Road and Bonis Avenue, just north of Sheppard, around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2019.

Police say when they arrived they found a man unconscious and bleeding. He was transported to hospital in serious condition.

He died from his injuries in hospital on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Muhammad Waqar Alam of Toronto.

Sahand Norouz Zadeh, 19, was arrested shortly after the stabbing and charged with attempted murder, but he has since been rearrested and charged with second degree murder.

He is expected to appear in court on Sunday.