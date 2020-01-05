Loading articles...

Peel police investigating multiple robberies in Brampton

Last Updated Jan 5, 2020 at 7:48 am EST

A Peel Regional Police officer is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT

Peel police are investigating multiple robberies in Brampton that occurred overnight.

During the first robbery, an employee at a convenience store in the area of Bramalea Road and Countryside Drive, was allegedly robbed at gun point around 1 a.m.

The worker sustained minor injuries as a result.

The second robbery happened just before 2 a.m. at a retail food business in the area of North Park Drive and MacKay Street.

A gun was also seen in that incident, but no injuries have been reported.

Shortly after, a third robbery took place in the area of Queen Street and Chinguacousy Road just after 2 a.m.

No weapon was seen and no injuries were reported.

No suspect descriptions have been released in any of the robbery cases so far and police have not indicated whether they are related.

Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:26 AM
Morningside is blocked at Lawrence in both directions for a crash.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:08 AM
Good morning! A few lake effect flurries morning through the GTA west, then more widespread snow this evening and…
Latest Weather
Read more