Peel police investigating multiple robberies in Brampton
by News staff
Posted Jan 5, 2020 7:46 am EST
Last Updated Jan 5, 2020 at 7:48 am EST
A Peel Regional Police officer is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT
Peel police are investigating multiple robberies in Brampton that occurred overnight.
During the first robbery, an employee at a convenience store in the area of Bramalea Road and Countryside Drive, was allegedly robbed at gun point around 1 a.m.
The worker sustained minor injuries as a result.
The second robbery happened just before 2 a.m. at a retail food business in the area of North Park Drive and MacKay Street.
A gun was also seen in that incident, but no injuries have been reported.
Shortly after, a third robbery took place in the area of Queen Street and Chinguacousy Road just after 2 a.m.
No weapon was seen and no injuries were reported.
No suspect descriptions have been released in any of the robbery cases so far and police have not indicated whether they are related.
Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
